Pope Leo canonizes Pier Giorgio Frassati, Carlo Acutis

September 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV canonized Saints Pier Giorgio Frassati (1901-1925) and Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) during a Mass in St. Peter’s Square on September 7.

“Today we look to Saint Pier Giorgio Frassati and Saint Carlo Acutis: a young man from the early 20th century and a teenager from our own day, both in love with Jesus and ready to give everything for him,” Pope Leo preached, as he highlighted the new saints’ devotion to daily Mass and the Eucharist, frequent Confession, devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and the saints, and generosity to the poor.

The new saints “are an invitation to all of us, especially young people, not to squander our lives, but to direct them upwards and make them masterpieces,” the Pope said at the conclusion of his homily. “They encourage us with their words: ‘Not I, but God,’ as Carlo used to say. And Pier Giorgio: ‘If you have God at the center of all your actions, then you will reach the end.’ This is the simple but winning formula of their holiness. It is also the type of witness we are called to follow, in order to enjoy life to the full and meet the Lord in the feast of heaven.”

