‘Listen to the voice of conscience,’ Pope says in new peace appeal to world leaders

September 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his September 7 Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV issued a renewed appeal for peace.

“To the intercession of the Saints and the Virgin Mary, we entrust our unceasing prayer for peace, especially in the Holy Land and Ukraine, and in every other land blood-stained by war,” Pope Leo said to the pilgrims attending the canonization Mass of Saints Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis.

“To those in power, I repeat: listen to the voice of conscience,” the Pope continued. “The apparent victories achieved with weapons, which sow death and destruction, are in reality defeats and never bring peace or security! God does not want war, he wants peace, and he strengthens those who are committed to leaving behind the spiral of hatred and taking the path of dialogue.”

