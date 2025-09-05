Catholic World News

Duchess of Kent, Catholic convert, dead at 92

September 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on Independent

CWN Editor's Note: The Duchess of Kent, the first member of Britain’s royal family to convert to Catholicism in over 300 years, died on September 4 at the age of 92.

Born Katharine Worsley, the Duchess had lived quietly for years, teaching music to local schoolchildren. She had rarely acted in a royal capacity, except to award trophies at the annual Wimbledon tennis championships.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!