Catholic World News

Pontiff, IAEA head discuss nuclear non-proliferation

September 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on @rafaelmgrossi

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in a September 5 audience.

Grossi said that he discussed the agency’s efforts toward “global [nuclear] non-proliferation, including Iran and nuclear safety in Ukraine.” Grossi added that he was “inspired” by the Pope’s “message of a peace that is unarmed and disarming, humble and persevering.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!