Statue beheaded in Germany’s oldest cathedral

September 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Unknown perpetrators beheaded a Renaissance-era statue in Trier Cathedral, Germany’s oldest cathedral, and then stole the head.

“The stolen head, roughly the size of a fist, was part of a centuries-old ensemble depicting apostles listening to Jesus, and is considered historically and artistically irreplaceable,” stated the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe.

