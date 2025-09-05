Catholic World News

Leading German bishop, Pope Leo discuss ‘many topics’

September 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received the president of the German Bishops’ Conference on September 4.

“I am grateful for today’s meeting with Pope Leo XIV and the good and meaningful conversation we were able to have,” said Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg. “Before he was elected Pope, I had the privilege of meeting the Holy Father several times ... And now, too, I experienced him as an attentive listener and interested pastor.”

“We discussed many topics, about which I will inform the Plenary Assembly of the German Bishops’ Conference in Fulda in a few weeks,” the prelate continued. “I am very happy that Pope Leo XIV is accompanying the Church in Germany with confidence.”

