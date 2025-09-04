Catholic World News

Vatican City State, other nations issue Frassati, Acutis stamps

September 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican City State

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican City State, Italy, the Republic of San Marino, and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta are jointly issuing stamps in honor of the September 7 canonization of Blesseds Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis.

The Vatican City State also announced new stamps in honor of the St. Charles de Foucauld, the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the dogma of the Assumption, the 550th anniversary of Michelangelo’s birth, and the 600th anniversary of Pope Martin V’s founding of the University of Leuven.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!