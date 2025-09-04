Catholic World News

‘Help us to discover Your presence in all creation,’ Pope prays in video

September 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Pope Video

CWN Editor's Note: In a newly released video associated with his September prayer intention (for our relationship with all of creation), Pope Leo XIV prayed, “Lord, You love everything You have created, and nothing exists outside the mystery of Your tenderness. Every creature, no matter how small, is the fruit of Your love and has a place in this world.”

As he concluded his prayer, the Pope said, “Help us to discover Your presence in all creation, so that, in fully recognizing it, we may feel and know ourselves to be responsible for this common home where You invite us to care for, respect, and protect life in all its forms and possibilities. Praised be You, Lord! Amen.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!