Pope rues humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, issues appeal

September 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an appeal issued at the end of his September 3 general audience, Pope Leo XIV drew attention to dire conditions in Sudan, devastated by civil war since 2023.

“Dramatic news is coming from Sudan, in particular from Darfur,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “In El Fasher, many civilians have been trapped in the city, victims of famine and violence. In Tarasin, a devastating mudslide has claimed many lives, leaving pain and desperation in its wake. And, as if that were not enough, the spread of cholera is threatening hundreds of thousands of already stricken people.”

The Pope added:

I am closer than ever to the Sudanese population, in particular families, children and the displaced. I pray for all the victims.



I make a heartfelt appeal to leaders and to the international community to guarantee humanitarian corridors and implement a coordinated response to stop this humanitarian catastrophe. It is time to initiate a serious, sincere and inclusive dialogue between the parties to end the conflict and restore hope, dignity and peace to the people of Sudan.

