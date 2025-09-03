Catholic World News

Bolivian court sentences two Jesuit provincials for cover-ups

September 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Two Jesuit priests—former provincials who served in Bolivia—have been sentenced to one-year prison sentences for covering up sexual about sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said that further charges might be brought against other Jesuit superiors for their role in hiding widespread abuse of boys in boarding schools and rural missions.

