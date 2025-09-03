Catholic World News

Pope reflects on last words of Jesus

September 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular public audience on Wednesday, September 3, Pope Leo XIV offered a meditation on Christ’s last words on the Cross, as reported in the Gospel of St. John: “I thirst” and “It is finished.”

The expression of thirst, the Pope said, shows Jesus as “a supplicant for love.” He thirsts for souls, and “humbly asks for what He, alone, cannot give to Himself.”

“Jesus saves us by showing us that asking is not unworthy, but liberating,” the Pope continued:

It is the way out of the hiddenness of sin, so as to re-enter the space of communion. Ever since the beginning, sin has begotten shame. But forgiveness—real forgiveness—is born when we can face up to our need and no longer fear rejection.

