Idaho Courage chaplain arrested for sexual battery

September 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Christensen of Boise, Idaho, announced the arrest of Father Robert Mendez, a priest who ministers in Nampa, on charges of sexual battery of a minor. The alleged incident took place on August 14.

The arrest took place less than two years after the bishop established a diocesan chapter of the Courage apostolate and named Father Mendez its chaplain. The apostolate seeks to minister, in a manner faithful to Church teaching, to persons who experience same-sex attractions.

