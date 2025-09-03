Catholic World News

Idaho Courage chaplain arrested for sexual battery

September 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Christensen of Boise, Idaho, announced the arrest of Father Robert Mendez, a priest who ministers in Nampa, on charges of sexual battery of a minor. The alleged incident took place on August 14.

The arrest took place less than two years after the bishop established a diocesan chapter of the Courage apostolate and named Father Mendez its chaplain. The apostolate seeks to minister, in a manner faithful to Church teaching, to persons who experience same-sex attractions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

