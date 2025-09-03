Catholic World News

Course for 192 new bishops begins in Rome

September 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Fides news agency has published the agenda of the Roman Curia’s 2025 course for bishops ordained during the past year. The course begins on September 3 and concludes on September 11.

Of the 192 new bishops, 78 are missionary bishops under the purview of the Dicastery for Evangelization, while the other 114 participants are under the purview of the Dicastery for Bishops. Each dicastery has organized its own series of events, with some sessions held in common.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!