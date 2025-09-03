Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman denounces proposal to relocate Gaza’s population

September 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication condemned a proposal to relocate Gaza’s population, describing it as “a kind of new order in which, however, there seems to be no place for the Palestinian people.”

After condemning the “inhuman act of terrorism” perpetrated by Hamas, Andrea Tornielli described Israel’s reaction as “disproportionate,” “going well beyond any ethically acceptable limit.”

Tornielli denounced “’voluntary evacuations,’ that is, forced displacement; total destruction; endless deaths; hospitals struck; daily killings of those standing in line for a crust of bread; [and] the blocking of any clear political horizon that would give the Palestinian people dignity and a home in their own land.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!