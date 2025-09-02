Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper republishes ‘prophetic’ text by Teilhard

September 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper has republished a brief 1950 article by Father Pierre Teilhard de Chardin (1881-1955), the French Jesuit philosopher and paleontologist whose support for eugenics continued even after the Holocaust.

Father Teilhard’s text, “Macchine combinatorie e super-cervelli” [Combining Machines and Super-Brains], appeared on page 10 of the newspaper’s September 1 edition. It was introduced by a longer article by Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, who lauded what he saw as the text’s prophetic nature.

