Priest brutally murdered in Sierra Leone

September 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Augustine Dauda Amadu, a priest who ministered in Sierra Leone, was brutally murdered by armed robbers in his residence on the night of August 29-30.

The priest ministered in Kenema, a city of 155,000 in the West African nation.

