Caring for creation is a moral, spiritual responsibility, leading Philippine prelate says

September 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the Season of Creation, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines emphasized that the care of creation is a moral and spiritual responsibility.

“We cannot ignore the grave threats facing our world today climate change, environmental destruction, and the reckless exploitation of resources,” said Cardinal Pablo Vigilio David. “These burdens fall most heavily on the poor and vulnerable. To care for creation, therefore, is not only an ecological duty but a moral and spiritual responsibility, a path of justice, peace, and love.”

