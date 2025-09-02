Catholic World News

Leo XIV recalls 650th anniversary of Ukraine’s leading Latin-rite archdiocese

September 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV named Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe as his special envoy to the September 6 commemoration of the 650th anniversary of the elevation of the Archdiocese of Galyc (later Lviv) to the status of a metropolitan archdiocese.

The Diocese of Halicz (Galyc) was established in 1361 and raised to archdiocesan status in 1375. It was renamed the Archdiocese of Lviv in 1412 and is Ukraine’s leading Latin-rite see.

In a letter dated August 6 and released September 1, Pope Leo asked Cardinal Sepe to “convey Our spiritual love and closeness to all the Christian faithful and people of good will gathered there in this most difficult time that Ukraine is experiencing. You will exhort all in the precept of maintaining charity even more diligently in families and in public circumstances, as well as to cultivate a living Christian hope in daily life and, finally, to earnestly seek from God the desired gift of peace.”

