Pontiff to celebrate 6 public Masses in October

September 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, announced on September 1 that Pope Leo XIV will celebrate six public Masses in October, the first four in St. Peter’s Square, and the last two in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Leo will preside at Masses for the Jubilee of the Missionary World and Jubilee of Migrants (October 5), Jubilee of Consecrated Life (October 9), Jubilee of Marian Spirituality (October 12), the canonization of seven blesseds (October 19), the Jubilee of Synodal Teams and Participatory Bodies (October 26), and students of pontifical universities (October 27).

