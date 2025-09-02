Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Let us not ruin creation, God’s gift

September 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “Together with all Christians, today we celebrate the 10th World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, opening the Season of Creation, which lasts until October 4, the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi,” Pope Leo XIV tweeted on September 1 (background).

Referring to the saint’s famed canticle, the Pope added, “In the spirit of the Canticle of Brother Sun, let us praise God and renew our commitment not to ruin His gift but to care for our common home.”

