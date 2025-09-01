Catholic World News

Father James Martin meets with Pontiff

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father James Martin, SJ, the prominent advocate for homosexual Catholics, met with Pope Leo XIV on September 1 in a private audience.

After the meeting, Father Martin told reporters that “I heard the same message from Pope Leo that I heard from Pope Francis, which is the desire to welcome all people, including LGBTQ people.” The Vatican did not offer any public comment on the meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

