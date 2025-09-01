Catholic World News

Father James Martin meets with Pontiff

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father James Martin, SJ, the prominent advocate for homosexual Catholics, met with Pope Leo XIV on September 1 in a private audience.

After the meeting, Father Martin told reporters that “I heard the same message from Pope Leo that I heard from Pope Francis, which is the desire to welcome all people, including LGBTQ people.” The Vatican did not offer any public comment on the meeting.

