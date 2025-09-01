Catholic World News

Filipino priest wins ‘Asian Nobel Prize’ for opposition of Duterte

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in the Philippines has been named the 2025 winner of the Ramon Magsaysay award—touted as the Asian version of the Nobel Prize—for his opposition to the draconian crackdown on drug trafficking by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Father Flaviano Antonio Villanueva, a Divine Word priest, was honored for “his lifelong mission to uphold the dignity of the poor and the oppressed, daily proving with unwavering faith that by serving the least of their brethren, all are restored.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

