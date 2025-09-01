Catholic World News

Promote workers’ dignity amid AI’s rise, USCCB committee chairman writes in Labor Day statement

September 01, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development issued a Labor Day statement calling for renewed prayer and action, amid AI’s rise, “to building a future in which every worker finds dignity, security, and purpose.”

After praising AI’s potential positive benefits, Archbishop Borys Gudziak warned that “in patient care, there is a risk that AI could attempt to replace human compassion, or supplant human expertise in medical evaluation. In many industries, a number of workers could lose their jobs, impacting families and communities.”

“We must advocate for the responsible use of technology, robust protection for those vulnerable to exploitation, a social safety net that allows people to avoid the cycle of poverty, and fair treatment of all workers,” he added. “The government should address the challenges of AI with a sound legal and regulatory framework.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!