Pontiff mourns victims of African migrant shipwreck

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV mourned the victims of the shipwreck of a boat carrying migrants from Mauritania (where slavery is common) to the Canary Islands (map).

“Our hearts are also wounded by the more than 50 people who died and the 100 or so still missing following the shipwreck of a boat carrying migrants attempting the 1,100 km [700 mile] journey towards the Canary Islands, that capsized off the Atlantic coast of Mauritania,” Pope Leo told pilgrims on August 31.

“This deadly tragedy is repeated every day all over the world,” the Pope continued. “Let us pray that the Lord will teach us, as individuals and societies, fully to put into practice his words: ‘I was a stranger and you welcomed me’ (Mt 25:35). We entrust all our injured, missing and dead, everywhere, to our Savior’s loving embrace.”

