Quebec government plans restrictions on street prayer

August 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Quebec is planning legal restrictions on prayer on public streets, saying that the increasingly common practice of public prayer by Islamic groups “is a serious and sensitive issue.”

Jean-Francois Roberge, the government’s minister of secularism, says that he will propose legal restrictions in light of the “mandate to strengthen secularism” that he received from Prime Minister Francois Legault. Last December Legault said: “When we pray, we go to a church, we go to a mosque, but not in public places.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

