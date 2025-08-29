Catholic World News

Ukraine takes legal step to restrict Moscow-affiliated Orthodox group

August 29, 2025

The Ukrainian government has released an official finding that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) is "affiliated with a foreign religious organization, the activities of which are prohibited in Ukraine."

The announcement was widely expected, after Metropolitan Onufry, the leader of the UOC, declined to comply with the terms of an official order that the UOC should break all ties with the Russian Orthodox Church—although the UOC has proclaimed that it is independent of Moscow's governance.

The effect of the government announcement is to trigger tough legal restrictions on the ability of the UOC and its affiliated churches. The government has already brought charges against a number of UOC priests, charging them with providing support for Russia's military campaign.

