Catholic World News

Evangelization springs from personal relationship with Christ, Pope says

August 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Effective evangelization means “to bear witness to what has been contemplated, to the encounter one has had with the God of life,” Pope Leo XIV said on August 29, at an audience with members of the St. Andrew School of Evangelization.

The Pope told the group that evangelization begins with a personal relationship with Christ, which then leads to the initiative to bring others to Him. Noting the day’s feast of St. John the Baptist, the Pope encouraged the group to “contemplate the lives of the saints who, like John the Baptist, have been faithful followers of Jesus Christ, manifesting Him in words and works of goodness.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!