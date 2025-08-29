Catholic World News

Jerusalem Christians: ‘A genocide is taking place in Gaza’

August 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Jersualem Voice for Justice, an organization of Christians in Jerusalem, strongly condemned Israeli actions in Gaza. The organization’s most prominent members are Patriarch Michel Sabbah (the retired Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem) and Archbishop Attallah Hanna (the current Greek Orthodox archbishop).

“A genocide is taking place in Gaza and risks spreading to other parts of Palestine too,” said the signatories of the organization’s most recent statement. “Ethnic cleansing in Gaza, through the systematic destruction of houses, hospitals and educational institutions, advances from day to day.”

“Similar practices are applied in the West Bank, through the violent attacks by Israeli settlers with the complicity of the Israeli army,” they continued, adding:

Houses are demolished, whole villages destroyed and their inhabitants made homeless; thousands of prisoners are under administrative detention without any legal protection; people are killed and wounded, olive trees are burnt, harvests destroyed, herds of sheep and cattle killed or stolen, private property looted.

