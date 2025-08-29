Catholic World News

USCCB publishes brief document on nuclear weapons, environmental health

August 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has released a two-page text, “The Perilous and Lasting Impacts of Nuclear Weapons on Environmental Health.”

The document, released on August 26 and described as a backgrounder, has four sections: “Effects of Nuclear Weapons in the United States,” “Policy Efforts to Restore Right Relationships,” “Nuclear Power,” and “Church Teaching.” It concludes with a prayer for the end of nuclear weaopns.

