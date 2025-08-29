Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin reiterates papal Gaza appeals, says Vatican in contact with Trump administration

August 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, spoke with journalists about Gaza on August 27, reiterating Pope Leo XIV’s calls for a ceasefire, access to humanitarian aid, and opposition to the forced displacement of the population.

Cardinal Parolin also said that the Holy See is in regular contact with the Trump administration about Gaza and expressed hope that the visit of the Israeli foreign minister to Washington will produce concrete results.

