Only Christ can change the world, Pope tells French political leaders

August 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV encouraged a group of French political leaders to base their work on Catholic social teaching and on natural law, at a private audience on August 28.

The Pontiff cautioned that “the promotion of ‘values,’ however evangelical they may be,” is not enough to solve the world’s needs. Abstract principles, not anchored to faith in Christ, are “powerless,” he insisted. He said:

The salvation that Jesus obtained through His death and resurrection encompasses all dimensions of human life, such as culture, the economy and work, family and marriage, respect for human dignity and life, health, as well as communication, education, and politics.

