Pope, at audience, reflects on arrest of Jesus in Garden of Gethsemane

August 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience in August 27, Pope Leo XIV reflected on the arrest of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, saying that this was “the hour in which the light of the greatest love can be revealed.”

The Pope called particular attention to the Gospel passage in which Jesus says, “I am He,” noting the reference to God’s revelation to Moses: “I am.” At that point, the Pontiff remarked, the soldiers fell backward.

While showing His power, Jesus nonetheless accepted arrest, and expressed concern only about His disciples. Knowing the pain that awaited Him, the Lord did not try to escape. The Pope observed: “This is what true hope consists of: not in trying to avoid pain, but in believing that even in the heart of the most unjust suffering, the seed of new life is hidden.”

