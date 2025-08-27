Catholic World News

New papal appeal for peace in Gaza

August 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his public audience on August 27, Pope Leo XIV renewed his plea that “an end be put to the conflict in the Holy Land, which has caused so much terror, destruction, and death.” He said:

I appeal for all hostages to be freed, a permanent ceasefire to be reached, the safe entry of humanitarian aid to be facilitated, and humanitarian law to be fully respected—especially the obligation to protect civilians and the prohibitions against collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force, and the forced displacement of populations.

