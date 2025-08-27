Catholic World News

Syria’s new government is not persecuting Christians, prelate says

August 27, 2025

The vicar apostolic of Aleppo emphasized in an interview that Syria’s new government is not persecuting Christians.

“The information reaching Western media often provides a perspective that does not coincide with the reality we are experiencing,” said Bishop Hanna Jallouf, OFM. “There is no persecution against Christians; on the contrary, the government wants our participation in the political life of the new Syria.”

Bishop Jallouf cited the appointment of a Catholic woman, Hind Kabawat, as the nation’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

The prelate acknowledged that “there are still many interests opposed to the stabilization of Syria, and there are also groups that want to establish a radical Islam in the country.”

Hafez al-Assad ruled Syria from 1971 to 2000 and was succeeded by his son, Bashar al-Assad, who in turn ruled the Middle Eastern nation from 2000 to 2024. In December, the Assad regime fell to forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, a militant Islamist.

