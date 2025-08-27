Catholic World News

Caritas strongly condemns Israel’s ‘machinery of annihilation’ in Gaza

August 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, strongly condemned Israeli actions in Gaza.

“On August 20, 2025, Israeli forces stormed Gaza City, where nearly one million displaced civilians had sought refuge, many already starving,” Caritas stated. “Gazans have long endured a deliberate descent into starvation. This is not a tragic accident.”

“The siege of Gaza has become a machinery of annihilation, sustained by impunity and the silence, or complicity, of powerful nations,” Caritas added. “Famine here is not a natural disaster, but the outcome of a deliberate strategy: blocking aid, bombing food convoys, destroying infrastructure, and denying basic needs.”

Caritas issued seven demands, including “an immediate and permanent ceasefire,” “unrestricted humanitarian access to end starvation and provide care,” and the “release of all hostages and arbitrarily detained persons.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!