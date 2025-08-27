Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin reflects on liturgy and hope

August 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, delivered the opening address at the Church in Italy’s 75th National Liturgical Week, an event held this year in Naples.

In his address, entitled “The liturgy nourishes and sustains hope” (video), Cardinal Parolin discussed hope, contemplation, action, and peace.

Citing the example of the parish in Gaza, “Cardinal Parolin stressed that the liturgy must increasingly become a ‘place’ of closeness, hope, freedom, hospitality, and refuge,” according to Vatican News’s summary of his remarks. “The Cardinal also called for a liturgy that is ‘inclusive, intercultural, and welcoming’ in today’s increasingly multicultural Italian parishes—a liturgy that is the fullest expression of ‘synodality.’”

Pope Leo XIV sent a message to the event, which began on August 25.

