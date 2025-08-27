Catholic World News

Pope, in message to Italian liturgists, hopes faithful will ‘rediscover churches as places of worship’

August 27, 2025

Pope Leo XIV sent a message to Archbishop Claudio Maniago, president of the Centro Azione Liturgica [Liturgical Action Center], as the Church in Italy commenced its 75th National Liturgical Week.

This year’s National Liturgical Week is taking place in the Archdiocese of Naples from August 25 to 28. The theme of the week is “Tu sei la nostra speranza. Liturgia: dalla contemplazione all’azione” [You are our hope: Liturgy: from contemplation to action].

The event “offers me the opportunity to express my deep appreciation to all those in the Italian Church who are working for the liturgical animation of the People of God, called in the diversity of tasks and ministries to give praise to the Lord,” Pope Leo wrote in his message, dated August 21.

“I address my cordial greeting to the speakers and to all the participants in the study days, hoping that they will encourage an ever more active participation of the faithful in the Church’s liturgical action, arousing a renewed awareness of the evangelizing character of sacred celebrations,” the Pope continued. “May the symposium encourage reflection and elaborate pastoral guidelines so that the faithful may rediscover the churches as places of worship, where the faith is celebrated; where the Lord, present and active in the sacraments, is encountered; and where fraternal communion is lived.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!