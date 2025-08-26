Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin sees ‘unanimity’ in condemning violence in Gaza

August 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is “appalled by what is happening in Gaza, despite the condemnation of the whole world,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said on August 25.

At an appearance in Naples, the Vatican Secretary of State said that there is “ unanimity in condemning what is taking place” in Gaza. He voiced frustration with the lack of progress toward peace, saying that “there seems to be no openings for a solution.”

Questioned about the war in Ukraine, Cardinal Parolin was somewhat more optimistic, saying that “there are many possible solutions and many paths that could lead to peace. But they must be put into practice.”

