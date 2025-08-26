Catholic World News

Pope to inaugurate Laudato Si’ Village

August 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV will inaugurate Borgo Laudato Si’ (Laudato Si’ Village) in Castel Gandolfo on September 4.

The Centro Laudato Si’ described the 135-acre site as “not simply a place to visit but a place to live, to pray, to learn, and to grow in communion with God, with one another, and with creation.”

The village is named after Pope Francis’s second encyclical (2015), dedicated to care for our common home.

