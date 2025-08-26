Catholic World News

Italian foreign minister, Leo XIV discuss commitment to peace, defense of Christian minorities

August 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on @Antonio_Tajani

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Antonio Tajani, Italy’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, on August 25.

Tajani tweeted that he and the Pontiff spoke about “commitment to peace and the defense of Christian minorities around the world.”

“I spoke of our commitment to defending Christian minorities in Gaza and the West Bank,” added Tajani, in remarks reported by Agenzia Nova.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!