Ecumenical Patriarch calls for united Christian voice for peace

August 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, told an ecumenical gathering in Stockholm that the world “hungers and thirsts for unity, solidarity, and integrity like never before.”

“Never has the voice of a united Christianity been needed more than today,” he said. “Peacemaking is integrally and inseparably associated to the coexistence of all people and the survival of our planet ... We have it in our power to contribute either to the healing of our world or to its suffering. Dear friends, what will we choose?”

The Ecumenical Patriarch made his remarks at the Ecumenical Week in Stockholm, to which Pope Leo XIV sent a message (full text).

