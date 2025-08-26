Catholic World News

Papal message to Waldensians, Methodists calls for journey toward full communion

August 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram in Pope Leo’s name to the Waldensian-Methodist synod, which is meeting from August 24-27 in Torre Pellice, Italy.

“I assure you of my fervent remembrance in prayer so that all Christians may journey with sincerity of heart toward full communion, to bear witness to Jesus Christ and his Gospel,” stated the Pope. “We are called to cooperate in the service of humanity, particularly in defending the dignity of the human person, in promoting justice and peace, and in providing common responses to the suffering that afflicts the most vulnerable.”

