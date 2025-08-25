Catholic World News

Detention center must allow for pastoral care, Nebraska bishop says

August 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to proposals for the establishment of a detention center in Nebraska for illegal immigrants, Bishop James Conley of Lincoln has insisted that the facility must allow for priests to provide sacramental care for those detained.

“It will be of utmost importance that any person detained in the federal immigration detention center... can also access regular and ongoing pastoral care,” the bishop said, saying that access to pastoral care is “fundamental to the dignity of every human person.”

