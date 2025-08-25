Catholic World News

Cameroon prelate: priests are ready to die for the Gospel

August 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda, Cameroon, tells Crux that the priests and religious of his archdiocese are “ready to die for the Gospel.”

The Bamenda archdiocese covers the Anglophone regions of the African country, which have seen years of bloody ethnic conflict. But the archbishop emphasizes that the cause of separatism, and the dislocations caused by the conflict, are “not problems of evangelization,” and therefore do not change the essence of the Church’s mission. “They are social problems, but they don’t touch our spreading the Gospel,” he explains.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!