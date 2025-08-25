Catholic World News

Cameroon prelate: priests are ready to die for the Gospel

August 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda, Cameroon, tells Crux that the priests and religious of his archdiocese are “ready to die for the Gospel.”

The Bamenda archdiocese covers the Anglophone regions of the African country, which have seen years of bloody ethnic conflict. But the archbishop emphasizes that the cause of separatism, and the dislocations caused by the conflict, are “not problems of evangelization,” and therefore do not change the essence of the Church’s mission. “They are social problems, but they don’t touch our spreading the Gospel,” he explains.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon25 August
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Twenty-First Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Louis of France; Opt Mem of St. Joseph Calasanz, Priest

Image for Monday of the Twenty-First Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Louis of France; Opt Mem of St. Joseph Calasanz, Priest

Today the universal calendar has two Optional Memorials: —St. Louis IX (1215-1270), who became King of France at the age of twelve, had been religiously brought up by his mother, Blanche of Castile. Throughout his life, he remained deeply devout and as a king, his conduct was that of a real saint. He…

Learn more about this day.

August Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: