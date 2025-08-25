Catholic World News

Amazon region’s bishops lament clericalism, fear of synodality

August 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on CEAMA

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of a five-day meeting in Bogotá, Colombia, the bishops of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (CEAMA) issued a Spanish-language message entitled “CEAMA, a sign of hope: Five years after the Amazon Synod.”

CEAMA stated that the bishops “pointed out certain resistances present in this process: fears of change towards a synodal Church, attitudes of clericalism, authoritarianism, or lack of missionary audacity. Faced with these challenges, they reaffirmed their desire to continue building a prophetic, close, and missionary Church.”

“The meeting renewed CEAMA’s commitment to be a Church centered on baptism, walking alongside the peoples, listening to their ancestral wisdom, and decisively taking on the care of our common home in the face of the climate crisis,” CEAMA added.

At the beginning of their meeting, the bishops had received pointed guidance from Pope Leo XIV, who asked them to announce Jesus Christ “with clarity and immense charity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.