Catholic World News

Papal prayer for peace in Mozambique, Ukraine

August 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his August 24 Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV requested prayers for peace in Ukraine and in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, where a brutal Islamist insurgency began in 2017.

“I express my closeness to the people of Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, who have become victims of an unsecure and violent situation that continues to cause death and displacement,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “In asking you not to forget these brothers and sisters of ours, I invite you to pray for them, and I express my hope that the efforts of the country’s leaders will succeed in restoring security and peace in that territory.”

The Pope added:

This past Friday, 22 August, we accompanied with our prayers and fasting our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of wars. Today, we join our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who, with the spiritual initiative “World Prayer for Ukraine,” are asking the Lord to grant peace to their tormented country.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!