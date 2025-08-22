Catholic World News

UN agency classifies Gaza food crisis as famine

August 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, set up by the UN to assess the severity of food shortages, has officially classified the situation in Gaza as a famine, putting it in the highest level of emergency.

Israeli government officials have dismissed the appraisal as unreliable, while UN officials insist that the evidence of catastrophic food shortages is conclusive.

The report warns that 500,000 people are suffering famine, with another 1 million people in Gaza facing insecure food supplies, and shortages spreading. The report says that 132,000 children under the age of 5 are in danger of death by malnutrition in coming months.

