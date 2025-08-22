Catholic World News

Christian unity needed in a divided world, Pope writes

August 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV strongly reaffirmed the commitment of the Catholic Church to ecumenical progress, in a message to the 2025 Ecumenical Week in Stockholm.

The Pope wrote that Vatican II offered “an early witness to the conviction that our shared confession can overcome division and foster communion.” He said that Christian unity is particularly necessary “in ur world bearing deep scars of conflict, inequality, environmental degradation and a growing sense of spiritual disconnection.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!