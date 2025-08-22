Catholic World News

Swedish cardinal rebukes SSPX bishop

August 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Anders Arborelius has issued a rebuke to Bishop Bernard Fellay, the former superior of the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) for exercising episcopal ministry in the Swedish archdiocese “without our bishop’s knowledge.”

The cardinal’s statement warned that the unauthorized actions of the traditionalist prelate could cause “division and discord” in the archdiocese, and urged the faithful to maintain the unity of the Church.

The statement underlined the irregular canonical status of the SSPX. The Vatican recognizes the bishops of the SSPX as validly ordained, but without properly assigned ministry.

