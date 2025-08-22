Catholic World News

Former Chicago cathedral rector cleared of abuse allegation

August 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago’s independent review board (IRB) cleared Msgr. Daniel Mayall, rector of the cathedral from 2002 to 2016, of an abuse allegation.

Earlier this year, the priest was accused of committing abuse in the 1990s, when he was assigned to another parish. Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago wrote on August 20 that the board “determined that there is not a reasonable cause to believe Monsignor Mayall sexually abused the person making the accusation.”

“In addition, the IRB recommended that Monsignor Mayall be reinstated to ministry,” Cardinal Cupich continued. “I have accepted their recommendation effective immediately.”

